Homer “Chip” Markel will face off with Mike Bost for 12th District of the U.S. House of Representatives seat

Democrats had few races in the 2022 Illinois Primary in Southern Illinois.

One of those races was between Homer “Chip” Markel of Carterville and Joshua Qualls of Centralia for the chance to run as Democratic candidate for the 12th District of the U.S. House of Representatives.

After the ballots and early votes were counted, Markel led with 10,529 votes to the 7,659 votes that Qualls received.

Qualls led the races Clinton, Hardin, Johnson, Lawrence, Massac and Wayne counties. Markel had too many votes for Qualls to overcome. Markel led by 1,000 votes in Jackson County and 900 in St. Clair County.

“I guess it’s all but certified now,” Markel said Thursday morning. He said Qualls called him Wednesday to concede.

In the immediate future, Markel plans to take a quick break before heading into the campaign to win the set in November. He is running against incumbent Republican Mike Bost of Murphysboro. Bost has been representative since 2015.

“I knew coming in it wasn’t going to be easy,” Markel said. “Southern Illinois needs a new voice. Southern Illinois needs a voice for the people.”

His campaign committee is coming along, and he will be finishing it quickly. The task will then be winning the election.

“I know I’m the right man for the job,” he said.

Markel said people can call him or reach out on Facebook. He met a lot of people when circulating his petition to run and while campaigning, and he said they are ready to go.

“I know this will be a tough hill to climb, but we’re up to the task. I look to give people an available alternative to the status quo. I’m going to make them proud and make them feel good when they say, ‘I voted for Chip Markel’,” he said.

Qualls said he called all the counties to confirm the vote on Wednesday and realized Markel would win the primary race. He then called Markel to congratulate him on the win.

“I told him I want him to succeed. We have to vote as one party,” Qualls said.

He said he wants his supporters to vote for Markel, the Democratic candidate for the district.

He also had advice for everyone.

“I encourage people to get out and vote and to register to vote. It’s one of our most important freedoms and we often take it for granted,” Qualls said.

