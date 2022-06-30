 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Southern Illinoisan is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by First Southern Bank
topical alert top story

Homer “Chip” Markel will face off with Mike Bost for 12th District of the U.S. House of Representatives seat

  • Updated
  • 0
033021-nws-bost-1.jpg

Rep. Mike Bost discusses his proposed bill, the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act, during a press conference on Monday, March 30, 2021, at Vernell’s Interstate Service in Marion.

 Byron Hetzler

Democrats had few races in the 2022 Illinois Primary in Southern Illinois.

One of those races was between Homer “Chip” Markel of Carterville and Joshua Qualls of Centralia for the chance to run as Democratic candidate for the 12th District of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Homer "Chip" Markel

Markel

After the ballots and early votes were counted, Markel led with 10,529 votes to the 7,659 votes that Qualls received.

Qualls led the races Clinton, Hardin, Johnson, Lawrence, Massac and Wayne counties. Markel had too many votes for Qualls to overcome. Markel led by 1,000 votes in Jackson County and 900 in St. Clair County.

“I guess it’s all but certified now,” Markel said Thursday morning. He said Qualls called him Wednesday to concede.

Josh Qualls

Qualls

In the immediate future, Markel plans to take a quick break before heading into the campaign to win the set in November. He is running against incumbent Republican Mike Bost of Murphysboro. Bost has been representative since 2015.

People are also reading…

“I knew coming in it wasn’t going to be easy,” Markel said. “Southern Illinois needs a new voice. Southern Illinois needs a voice for the people.”

His campaign committee is coming along, and he will be finishing it quickly. The task will then be winning the election.

“I know I’m the right man for the job,” he said.

Markel said people can call him or reach out on Facebook. He met a lot of people when circulating his petition to run and while campaigning, and he said they are ready to go.

“I know this will be a tough hill to climb, but we’re up to the task. I look to give people an available alternative to the status quo. I’m going to make them proud and make them feel good when they say, ‘I voted for Chip Markel’,” he said.

Qualls said he called all the counties to confirm the vote on Wednesday and realized Markel would win the primary race. He then called Markel to congratulate him on the win.

Paul Simon's John Shaw: Low voter turnout in primaries should concern everyone

“I told him I want him to succeed. We have to vote as one party,” Qualls said.

He said he wants his supporters to vote for Markel, the Democratic candidate for the district.

He also had advice for everyone.

“I encourage people to get out and vote and to register to vote. It’s one of our most important freedoms and we often take it for granted,” Qualls said.

SIH offers new scholarships for students in accelerated BSN program at SIU

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Airbnb’s temporary 'no party rule' is now permanent

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News