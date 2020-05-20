House GOP calls for — but doesn’t expect — vote on reopening plan

In his Monday daily briefing, Pritzker said he’s examined the various regional plans, and while he conceded there were many ways to break up the state for reopening purposes, the current plan is what was decided upon after consultations with experts.

“We've talked about the many, many plans that have been submitted. And I've read most of them, if not all, and some of them are well crafted, there's no doubt about it,” he said Monday. “But ultimately, a decision had to be made about how to put a plan together for the entire state of Illinois, and regionalize it. And that's what we did.”

On Wednesday, the governor said he has been “speaking to legislators throughout this process,” and Republicans complaints are being lodged now “maybe because they're acting in a hyper-political fashion.”

Spain, however, said he doesn’t believe the issue is a partisan one, but is more about understanding regional differences.

“I don't see the Restore Illinois plan as a Democratic plan and here we are proposing a Republican one that's different on a party line basis. We need to have more input and collaboration for how we move forward as a state,” he said.