House GOP seeks special session on ethics reform in Illinois

State Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, echoed the other Republicans on Tuesday, saying that the "people of Illinois deserve a government they can believe in, and that is not what we have right now.”

“I have been sounding the alarm on Madigan’s corrupt ways for 5 years,” Bryant said in an emailed statement to The Southern. “Since we know Madigan won’t call the legislature back to deal with corruption reforms, we are demanding the governor call legislators back into session to pass critical reforms to our ethics laws."

Reaction among legislative Democrats has, for the most part, been more measured.

Some — including the 12 members of the Illinois House Progressive Caucus — have called on Madigan to resign “if the allegations are true.” Rep. Anne Stava-Murray, a Democrat from Naperville who was the lone member of her party in the House who voted “present” during Madigan’s latest election as Speaker, said he should resign outright. Sen. Melinda Bush, D-Grayslake, issued a statement encouraging Madigan to step down as chair of the state’s Democratic Party, Speaker of the House and member of the body “effective immediately.”