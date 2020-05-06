House GOP slams reopening plan; Bryant says she 'will not comply' as it comes to church worship

“I have talked to the leaders on the Republican side, many Republican legislators. I'm frequently reaching out, listening to them. I take a lot of notes, and I've done a lot of the things that they've asked along the way,” he said.

Southern Illinois reaction

“Quite simply, when it comes to Governor Pritzker’s plan for how I am ‘allowed’ to worship, I will not comply,” Bryant wrote in the letter. “As a law-abiding, free American citizen, I know that my right to worship God in a corporate, communal way with fellow believers cannot be snuffed out. … If my church leaders call us to worship, I will be one of the first people through the door. I believe in the creativity, ingenuity, and spirit of the people of America. I know we can reopen our religious institutions in a safe, practical, reasonable way. I will not comply with orders that stamp out the right of my fellow free American citizens to gather and worship God how we see fit.”