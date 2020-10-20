Hunter, Svanda vie for Jackson County treasurer seat

Svanda said voters should elect him to the Jackson County treasurer’s seat because he wants to “bring the race back home” to a Jackson County native and have the office “work for the people,” whether Democrat or Republican. He said he wants to make the office accessible to voters at any time and remain actively engaged with constituents throughout the county.

“I want to be involved with the county board as much as possible, as far as budgets are concerned and distribution of funds amongst the offices is concerned,” Svanda said, adding he doesn’t believe in “tax and spend” and wants to change the office’s philosophy through his beliefs as a Republican candidate.

“I don’t believe in tax and spend and I believe my opponent does believe in tax and spend,” Svanda said. “How much can you tax your constituents before they end up picking up and leaving?”

The county treasurer serves as the county’s tax collector but does not set county tax rates. In Jackson County, that is done so by the county board in consultation with other county staff.

While he said he is currently not actively involved with local civic groups, he said he once was active with the Carbondale Rotary Club, the Murphysboro Kiwanis and Key Club.