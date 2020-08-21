IDPH launching external investigation of its nursing home oversight bureau

That time period included 272 allegations of abuse and neglect, which, according to IDPH, have since been investigated. The factual circumstances of 17 of those complaints were validated in the ensuing investigations, and IDPH is reviewing those findings to determine the appropriate next steps.

“For example, a surveyor could have confirmed that an incident described in a complaint did occur (e.g. a resident fell or was injured), but that the nursing home was not responsible, acted appropriately, or that the nursing home’s conduct did not violate state or federal regulation,” according to a news release.

The inspections were initially delayed despite the fact that guidelines issued by IDPH to limit the number of people entering long-term care facilities did not suspend the Illinois law that requires abuse and neglect complaints to be reviewed within certain timeframes.

In the most serious cases where complaints of abuse or neglect are made, IDPH must conduct surveys of the facility within 24 hours, while complaints of lesser severity must be surveyed within seven days. IDPH did not meet state deadlines for conducting those surveys, in part because of the “improper classifications of some complaints,” according to a news release.