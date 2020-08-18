Illinois AG joining federal lawsuit against USPS

But in a statement Tuesday, DeJoy announced he is “suspending” Postal Service initiatives until after the Nov. 3 election to “avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.”

“I came to the Postal Service to make changes to secure the success of this organization and its long-term stability. I believe significant reforms are essential to that objective, and work toward those reforms will commence after the election,” he said. “In the meantime, there are some longstanding operational initiatives — efforts that predate my arrival at the Postal Service — that have been raised as areas of concern as the nation prepares to hold an election in the midst of a devastating pandemic.”

In addition to potentially affecting states’ abilities to conduct “free and fair elections” this cycle, a decline in mail services will impact seniors, those with disabilities, citizens who live in rural communities and others who use the mail to receive medicine and Social Security benefits, a spokesperson for Raoul said.

Illinois’ attorney general is “absolutely committed to protecting residents throughout Illinois,” the spokesperson added.