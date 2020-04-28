Illinois AG to appeal judge’s ruling halting stay-at-home order against lawmaker

In its response to Bailey’s lawsuit, the attorney general’s office wrote in a court document the representative “celebrated” that last extension because flooding threatened his district.

“It is understandable why Bailey welcomed the governor’s actions to combat local flooding, but it is hard to understand why he is now changing his tune when the governor’s actions are geared to helping all Illinois residents,” according to the filing. “If Bailey were to prevail on his current theory of the Act — which limits the governor to just one proclamation per disaster — then the next time Illinois’s rivers overflow, all emergency efforts to respond to and remedy that flooding will have to cease once the first 30 days have passed.”

Bailey, in an interview Tuesday, said he does not see “absolutely any comparison” between the COVID-19 pandemic and river flooding.

“To the extent that Gov. Pritzker refuses to even understand the lawsuit says a lot about his character. He’s refusing the constitutionality of how the law should work,” he said. “There’s a whole bunch wrong with what the governor is doing and I truly believe that when people quit reading the headlines and dig into the meat of this, they’re going to be appalled with what the governor is trying to get away with here in Illinois.”