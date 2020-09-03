Illinois among last states to apply, be approved for added $300 unemployment benefit

As of Wednesday, 45 states are approved to receive grants, including Illinois, which was the 44th state approved. Applications were accepted beginning Aug. 15 and the federal government has begun paying out benefits.

“President Trump’s program will likely cut off the most vulnerable workers, create needless competition among the states for these limited FEMA dollars, and sow more confusion among the unemployed, so I want to caution that those eligible for these dollars will likely encounter frustration and unfairness brought on by the president’s short-sighted and short lived program,” Pritzker said in a written statement.

“However, the $300 benefit will provide much needed assistance for those who can get it, too many of whom are facing terrible choices about whether to pay their rent, buy groceries or get medicine,” he continued. “We will do everything in our power to make sure that every eligible recipient can participate in this program.”

Other states developed a work-around to tackle the issue of residents not otherwise qualifying for the extra federal financial assistance. New Hampshire, for example, is supplementing its residents’ unemployment benefits to ensure everyone reaches the $100 threshold.