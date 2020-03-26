Illinois attorney general taking price gouging action, warns of COVID-19 scams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

His office also urged the public to be wary of emails claiming to be from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or other entities claiming to have information about COVID-19, or offering treatments or cures.

According to the CDC, there is no vaccine to protect against COVID-19 and no medications approved to treat it, and any emails claiming otherwise should be deleted, Raoul said, urging consumers to follow reputable sources such as the Illinois Department of Public Health and the CDC. Illinois’ website for all things related to the virus is coronavirus.illinois.gov, and it is updated daily.

In the same release, Raoul urged caution when donating to charitable causes connected to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Raoul said Illinoisans should not donate if the solicitor uses high-pressure tactics, asks for payment in cash or insists on sending someone to pick up a donation; should not respond to text or email charity solicitations unless they individually contact the charity to confirm that the request is valid and not from an imposter; and be cautious of fraudulent “look-alike” websites that may ask for personal financial information and download harmful malware.