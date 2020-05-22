Illinois child care on pace for May 29 reopening

Pritzker’s administration withdrew an emergency rule this month that would have allowed for the filing of Class A misdemeanor charges against those who disregard his stay-at-home order amid opposition from lawmakers in a key committee. He said Friday he would be disappointed if lawmakers did not approve a measure to allow for lesser fines without misdemeanor charges if a business ignores his order.

He said the General Assembly “does not appear to want to raise and hold a vote on” such a measure.

“I mean the Legislature has been asking for months and months, they've wanted to come together, because they consider themselves, and they are, a co-equal branch of government, along with the judiciary branch and the executive branch,” he said. “And it is their obligation, frankly, to do their duty. They don't seem to want to help in any way, dealing with the COVID-19 crisis, by offering us the ability to use a small enforcement mechanism that we've asked for.”

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, said as Memorial Day weekend approaches, it’s important to continue to take precautions to ensure that Illinois remains on a pace to safely reopen.