Illinois coronavirus cases top 10,000; state agencies outline responses

“We are encouraging everyone to video chat, call and write to their loved ones at our homes,” IDVA Director Linda Chapa LaVia said.

LaVia said no resident has yet to contract COVID-19, but an employee at the Prince Home in Manteno, outside Kankakee, has tested positive. She said that employee is at home recovering.

Mark Smith, director of the Department of Children and Family Services, said nearly 9 in 10 of his agency’s employees are working from home, including everyone manning phones for its abuse and neglect hotline.

“But even with that change, we are still providing the support that families and communities depend on,” Smith said.

He added that DCFS employees who are still working in the field, such as caseworkers and investigators, are practicing social distancing and wearing protecting gear.

New guidelines for birth parents include “giving them the ability to use phone and video to replace many of their in-person contacts with their children,” Smith said. DCFS has also increased board payments to foster parents for March and April to help with additional expenses.

“We will continue to assess how these disruptions bring new threats to the well-being of our state's children,” Smith said.