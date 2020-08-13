Illinois Democrats outline ethics proposals, but insist push not related to Madigan

“We’re facing a lot of crises on multiple fronts. The General Assembly needs to prove to the citizens of Illinois that we can walk and chew gum at the same time and make historic and significant ethics reform a reality,” Rep. Yoni Pizer, of Chicago, said. “... These nine measures outlined in this proposal represent a major step forward in that direction.”

Last year, Republicans in both chambers introduced bills addressing many of the same structural changes Democrats are now urging. They asked to vote on several of those measures during the abridged session in May.

When asked why this is the right moment to call for such reforms, Cassidy said she and her colleagues worked over the years on these ideas to fix ethical problems experienced by all four caucuses. If recent events are encouraging a bipartisan, bicameral group of lawmakers to focus on these measures, “the better” the outcome will be.

Rep. Bob Morgan, a freshman lawmaker from Deerfield, added Democrats “are not recreating the wheel” or “being overly dramatic.” Instead, they are looking to make rule changes most other states already implemented.