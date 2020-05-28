Illinois GOP lawmakers want audit of state employment agency

Stephens said his suburban Chicago constituents have been disproportionately hurt by the stay-at-home order, as his district is adjacent to O’Hare International Airport “along with numerous convention facilities, entertainment centers, hotels, restaurants and bars.”

“Several thousands of families have played by the rules and are depending on the unemployment system and still haven't received benefits,” he said. “How are they supposed to put food on the table when the IDES website continues to crash, folks are still unable to call into the automated phone system and now some offices are closed?”

Meier said one of his constituents this week has called IDES more than 100 times, and another 364 times, but they still have yet to get through to an agency representative.

“And here we are two-and-a-half months later and we have people who haven’t had any income since the governor’s shutdown,” he said.

Lawmakers called for manpower and resources as specific fixes to these problems.

“Put enough people in there at the very least to make sure that the calls are getting answered,” Bryant said, “and train the people well enough that they're able to answer individuals’ questions in a respectful manner and point them in the right direction.”