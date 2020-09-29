Illinois GOP members grill ComEd exec on Madigan’s role in bribery scheme

He said Republican members of the committee will attempt to subpoena Michael McClain, a close associate of Madigan who is implicated in the bribery scheme.

One of those Republican members, Rep. Deanne Mazzochi, of Elmhurst, questioned ComEd Executive Vice President of Compliance and Audit David Glockner to establish Madigan’s firsthand knowledge of a scheme from 2011 and 2019 seeking to “influence and reward” the House Speaker for legislation that would provide monetary benefits of more than $150 million to the utility.

In July, as part of a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Chicago, ComEd admitted it arranged for associates of Madigan “to obtain jobs, vendor subcontracts, and monetary payments associated with those jobs and subcontracts from ComEd, even in instances where certain political allies and workers performed little or no work that they were purportedly hired to perform for ComEd.”

Madigan has not been charged with any crime and denies wrongdoing.

Mazzochi asked Glockner about a section in the DPA that stated that “Consultant 1,” identified as former City Club of Chicago President Jay Doherty, “had ‘every reason to believe’ that Individual A had spoken to Public Official A about the retention of Public Official A’s associates,” the agreement states.