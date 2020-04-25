Illinois Gov. Pritzker highlights mental health needs as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Saturday’s briefing came two days after Pritzker announced he will extend the statewide stay-at-home order, with some modifications, through May 30. And while the vast majority of confirmed cases and deaths in Illinois are concentrated in Chicago and its surrounding suburbs, the governor rejected suggestions of reopening the state on a regional basis.

“Remember that the coronavirus does not have boundaries that it follows, so therefore this idea of saying county-by-county is sort of a false narrative,” Pritzker said. “Instead, what I would say is, infection rates, how fast is the virus moving, what’s the doubling time — these are all things that need to be looked at because you could have a sparsely populated county where infections are doubling very frequently, and there are, in fact, infection rates in certain counties that are at a higher rate than in urban areas of the state. So I just want to keep people safe.”

Also during the briefing, IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike acknowledged that “thousands” of health care workers in Illinois were among those who contracted the disease, and some of those personnel were counted among the state’s fatalities.

Ezike did not give a specific number of medical professionals who died from COVID-19.