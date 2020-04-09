Illinois Gov. Pritzker says COVID-19 rules unlikely to ease by April’s end

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — Gov. J.B. Pritzker said Thursday, one month since he issued a state of emergency, it is “unlikely” his stay-at-home order can be lifted safely before April 30 and organizers of large summer events “need to think seriously” about canceling them.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported an additional 1,344 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, bringing the state total to 16,422 in 81 of Illinois’ 102 counties.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, the department’s director, said 66 residents died in the past 24 hours from Cook, DuPage, Effingham, Kane, Kankakee, Lake, Rock Island, St. Clair and Will counties. In total, the state has had 528 fatalities caused by coronavirus.

“As Dr. Ezike told you (Wednesday), our rate of rise is looking less and less exponential,” Pritzker said during his daily media briefing in Chicago. “That indicates to us that we are, in fact, bending the curve. There is even some evidence that we may be moving toward a flatter curve.”

Pritzker did, however, caution Illinoisans that the bend is not necessarily downward yet, and said it will still be some time before the state can begin easing restrictions in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.