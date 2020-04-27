Illinois House Republicans urge more transparency on inmate releases

Pritzker said previously that his goal was to release inmates who were incarcerated for relatively low-level offenses and people who were nearing the end of their prison term anyway.

But Rep. John Cabello, of Machesney Park, said the releases have gone far beyond those criteria to include 47 people convicted of murder, including at least two who had decades left on their sentences.

He specifically identified inmates Bobby Wilson and Brian Harrington, both under the age of 30. Wilson was not scheduled for release until 2049, according to IDOC records, while Harrington was scheduled to remain behind bars until 2032.

A review of their cases, though, reveals that both men were tried and convicted as adults for crimes they committed as teenagers. Wilson was released April 2, one week after the First District Appellate Court reversed his conviction on the grounds that he was too young to understand the consequences of waiving his Miranda rights. Harrington’s attorneys and family had sought clemency for him last year, and he has been cited by the advocacy group Campaign for Youth Justice as an example of the harshness that results from trying teens as adults.

Cabello also said lawmakers want to make sure that crime victims and their families are being properly notified when an offender is released.