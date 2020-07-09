Illinois House speaker wants Stephen A Douglas statue, portrait removed from Statehouse

In 1858, Douglas was up for re-election, but Abraham Lincoln of the newly-formed Republican Party challenged him in the election by the General Assembly. The issue of whether or not to expand slavery to the new territories of the U.S. was the subject of a series of high-profile debates, known as the Lincoln-Douglas Debates, with Douglas arguing that it should be a matter of popular sovereignty and Lincoln arguing against the expansion of slavery.

Douglas’ tolerance for slavery has long been known, but the fact that he actually owned slaves in another state was not widely known before the publication of Blumenthal’s book last year.

Madigan said he plans to offer a resolution to replace Douglas’ portrait in the House chamber and replace it with one of former President Barack Obama, calling that “a more fitting representation of the modern-day Democratic Party.” In the meantime, he said he is looking into ways to cover the portrait immediately.

He also called on the Office of the Architect of the Capitol, which supervises all repairs and alterations to buildings in the Capitol Complex, to move swiftly to remove statues of Douglas and Pierre Menard, a slave-owner and the state’s first lieutenant governor, while relocating a statue of Martin Luther King Jr. to a more prominent location.