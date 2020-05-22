Illinois lawmakers eying $41 billion budget with $5 billion in borrowing

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers worked into the evening Friday and will return Saturday in hopes of passing a budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

State Sen. Andy Manar, D-Bunker Hill, one of the Senate’s lead budget negotiators, said the package will look similar to the current year’s budget of a little more than $41 billion, although it will rely on borrowing up to $5 billion from the Federal Reserve to make up for a sharp loss in revenue caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plan is to pay that money back with federal aid to states that lawmakers expect Congress to approve soon.

It also sets up a special new fund called the Coronavirus Urgent Remediation Emergency, or CURE, Fund to receive federal aid that has already been appropriated, as well as any additional federal aid that Congress approves for states in the future.

“That is the largest, most profound moving part that we’ve been attempting to get our hands around now for several weeks,” Manar said. “We are still learning about the (federal) CARES Act, even though it was passed, I think, well over a month ago at this point.”