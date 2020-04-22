Illinois lawmakers slowly preparing for session to reopen

“I would have to tell you that I think if we have to do any votes or anything substantive like that, we're going to have to be back to the Capitol, I think, in order to effectively make sure that what we're doing is seen by the electorate and that people have the opportunity to be part of it,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Bill Brady, also a Bloomington Republican but no relation to Dan Brady, said the working groups are needed so lawmakers can focus on the tasks that will face them when they reconvene.

“These are challenging and difficult times. (Senate) President (Don) Harmon and I talked about what we can do to work on making sure that the legislators were educated and we didn’t lose the time that we have to do that,” he said.

Reopening the economy

Zalewski said one of the most pressing tasks — one that he said state government has little control over — will be getting the state’s economy up and running again, which he said could take a very long time.