Illinois MAP grant funding increase expected to benefit an added 10,000 students

In 2002, according to an ISAC presentation, it cost a low-income Illinois resident $13,246 on average for all costs associated with one year at a public university in the state. About $8,718 of that could be covered by MAP grants and federal Pell grants, while $2,625 could be covered through federal student loans. That left the unmet need for students at $1,902 on average.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

But while projected total costs for 2020 have more than doubled to $29,280 for one year at a public university, the available MAP and Pell grant share is now at only $11,535, meaning it grew by less than 30% in that same span. Now, an average student has access to $5,500 in federal loans and an unmet need of more than $12,000.

For community college students, total costs grew from $10,238 in 2003 to $16,681 projected in 2020, while available Pell and MAP grants grew from $5,694 to $7,845.

Pritzker’s proposed budget also calls for 15% of MAP funding — or $75 million total — to be set aside for community colleges, which Zarnikow said should be enough to cover tuition and fees for all eligible community college students when combined with available federal grants.

Zarnikow also informed legislators that a federal grant program providing for the administration costs of ISAC is being phased out, creating a need for greater state funding.