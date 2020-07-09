Illinois Municipal League says municipalities should distribute federal virus aid, not state

“It’s disappointing the state wants to take away (local governments’) ability to decide how federal dollars are spent to support economic development, especially as they watch shops, restaurants and other businesses close around them at an alarming rate,” Cole said. “This decision undermines federal efforts to keep local economies afloat during the pandemic and demonstrates how out of touch state officials are with the needs of communities across Illinois.”

A DCEO spokesperson said rules it proposed are designed to best operate the programs created by the General Assembly. Officials there are working with local governments to assist them in identifying COVID-19 costs eligible for federal reimbursement.

Any reallocation of those CARES Act funds would be made if local communities cannot determine expenses that qualify for reimbursement. None of the money included in Illinois’ Local CURE program was intended to be given to local officials to then distribute to businesses in their district — the BIG Program was designed for that purpose.

Cole also took issue with the department’s rule moving the application deadline up 60 days. The DCEO spokesperson said officials took that step, allowed in federal guidelines, to ensure the state could distribute funds where they are most needed.

Capitol News Illinois is a nonprofit, nonpartisan news service covering state government and distributed to more than 400 newspapers statewide. It is funded primarily by the Illinois Press Foundation and the Robert R. McCormick Foundation.