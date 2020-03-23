Illinois National Guard dispels rumors of military action related to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois National Guard is assisting the state’s COVID-19 response by setting up testing centers and other civil action, not preparing for military action as has been rumored on social media, its adjutant general said during a news briefing on the virus Monday.

Brig. Gen. Richard Neely, adjutant general of the Illinois National Guard, reassured Illinoisans at Gov. JB Pritzker’s daily coronavirus news conference in Chicago.

“We're not doing any policing action,” Neely said. “We’re not doing any kind of work at all like that.”

Pritzker’s disaster proclamation on March 9 authorized Army and Air National Guard soldiers to help with these state’s response to COVID-19. Since then, soldiers have been providing civil, medical and logistical assistance, including engineering and HVAC duties.

“These are your citizen soldiers … that are trained in many different skillsets,” Neely said.

Neely said the Guard has begun setting up testing centers and some members have even tested health care workers and first responders for COVID-19 in Rosemont, with greater public testing upcoming. He said other soldiers are helping distribution of medical equipment, while a “specialized engineering team” is surveying closed-down hospital sites.