Illinois offers COVID-19 financial relief for families amid economic turmoil

Illinois is using federal COVID-19 relief funds as part of the American Rescue Plan Act to help families struggling to pay their energy and water bills as the pandemic rages on.

Gov. JB Pritzker’s administration in partnership with the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity is using the funds in conjunction with the Community Services Block Grant and the State’s Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program to create the “Help Illinois Families Initiative.”

This initiative is meant to help those who qualify to pay for: utility bills, rent, temporary shelter, food, and other household necessities, according to a statement from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

“The Help Illinois Families initiative has an online Request for Services form to make it easier and faster for individuals and families to remotely request assistance through the LIHEAP and/or CSBG programs,” The program’s website said. “Funding may be limited in some areas of the state and completion of the form linked below is not a guarantee of funding.”

More information about Help Illinois Families can be found at https://www2.illinois.gov/dceo under the COVID-19 resources tab.

Three of the main assistance programs offered include the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), the Community Services Block Grant Program (CSBG) and the Illinois Home Weatherization Assistance Program (IHWAP).

LIHEAP helps eligible households with low income pay for home energy services. This includes assistance with heating, gas, propane and electricity, according to the website. The deadline to apply for this service with the Request for Services form is April 15. After that date it is still possible to apply through your local administering agency through May 31 2022.

CSBG offers Illinoisans an opportunity to receive support for an array of essential services including rent assistance, food, temporary shelter, medicine and more, according to the website. CSBG remains open all year with expanded income eligibility guidelines in effect as of February 2020.

The LIHWAP benefit is a limited, one-time, assistance program designed to help households that are facing the threat of imminent disconnection, have already been disconnected or have past due (arrearage) balances over $250 for their water and wastewater services combined, according to the website. Customers may apply one time for water and one time for wastewater for the life of the program, which is December 1, 2021 – August 31, 2023.

In order to qualify for assistance, a household’s income needs to be at or below 200% of the federal poverty level for the 30 days prior to the application. To apply, each household member will need to show proof of their past 30-day income through a paystub, check or copy of a check showing a fixed income amount, according to the site.

To receive help with your application, the call center helping with the initiative can be reached at 1-833-711-0374.

