Illinois on track to progress into next reopening phase

Ezike said as Illinois enters the next phase, health officials will be watching the hospitalization numbers closely to “make sure that these measures that have loosened don't have a spike that will make us want to tamp the brakes a little bit.”

While case numbers continue to climb, that’s a function of increased testing, she added.

Pritzker said Illinois achieved “another major milestone” by becoming the most populous state in the U.S. for testing per capita. There is “much more work to do,” he added.

Those interested in receiving a test can do so at any of the 250 locations statewide. Priority is given to those with symptoms or have a risk factor, and those who work in a health care facility, as first responders or in government, to name a few.

Other notes