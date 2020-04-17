Illinois releases tool aimed at connecting students to internet

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As students across Illinois get accustomed to remote learning, state agencies have released a new tool aimed at connecting those who need internet to drive-up Wi-Fi hotspots.

The interactive map is searchable by ZIP code and municipality, and the hotspots contain information as to how internet service can be accessed. As of April 15, the map had 200 hotspots aimed at allowing students and parents or guardians to continue social distancing by remaining in their cars while using the internet.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the life of every Illinois student but not equally,” State Superintendent of Education Dr. Carmen Ayala said in a news release. “The transition to remote learning has accelerated our efforts to close the digital divide among Illinois students and families. This map is one way to level the playing field in the short term and to increase access to the tools students and educators need to engage more deeply in remote education.”

According to the release, the effort was spearheaded by the Illinois Board of Higher Education and several other state agencies.