Illinois Republicans outline charge against Madigan, seek witnesses and documents

Safer also noted that the committee’s job is not to determine whether Madigan committed a crime, but rather whether he engaged in conduct unbecoming to a legislator of which constitutes a breach of public trust.

Welch noted the same thing in his opening remarks.

“This is a political process, not a legal proceeding. We are not a court of law,” he said. “As such, this committee is not bound by traditional rules of evidence. However, we are bound to adhere to the rules of decorum.”

In addition to the formal charge, Republicans also said they are seeking “voluntary” witnesses to testify and produce documents. Those include Madigan himself and several people mentioned in the U.S. Attorney’s subpoena.

Among those are Michael McClain, a ComEd lobbyist who has been a close confident of Madigan, as well as Fidel Marquez, a former high-ranking ComEd official who was charged last week with conspiracy to commit bribery, and former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore.

The committee adjourned without setting a date for its next meeting. Welch said that he and the ranking Republican member, Rep. Tom Demmer, of Dixon, first need to consult with the U.S. Attorney’s office in order to avoid interfering with the ongoing federal investigation.