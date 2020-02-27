Illinois Senate bill would require Corrections to appoint liaison for prison visitors

SPRINGFIELD — If you visit a prisoner in an Illinois Department of Corrections facility, you might soon have an outlet for complaints or suggestions.

The state Senate on Thursday approved legislation mandating IDOC to designate someone to be a point of contact for families, friends and members of the public who visit facilities under the agency’s control.

Glenview Democratic Sen. Laura Fine worked with Chicago-based advocacy group Restore Justice to write the measure.

“I’ve had the opportunity to hear from so many parents, siblings, children and families of incarcerated individuals on this issue. When they expect a visit and get turned away, it can be heartbreaking,” Fine said in a statement. “...These families deserve to see their concerns addressed.”

She added the bill pushes the state “one step” closer to reforming Illinois’ criminal justice system in a way that will “ensure dignity for incarcerated Illinoisans and their loved ones.”

Not included in the legislation is a deadline for the DOC to appoint someone for the role, but the mandate would take effect immediately with the governor’s signature.

Senate Bill 2311 passed unanimously out of the chamber and awaits action in the House.