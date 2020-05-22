Illinois Senate GOP: Stay in session until we have bipartisan reopening plan

While Pritzker has frequently said he remains in consultation with Republican lawmakers and elected officials across the state, Brady said that’s not the proper avenue for legislative deliberation.

“I talked to the governor yesterday. I talked to him a couple times,” he said. “He listens. And then he goes with his experts and he does what he wants. That's not a debate. That's not a discussion like we're used to and the people expect us to have.”

Brady said he believes rank-and-file Democrats want more input on the governor’s plan as well.

“There's only one way we're going to have fiscal sanity in this state, and that is to reengage our economy as fast as we can and as safely as we can,” he said. “And there are a lot of people we represent are asking, ‘Why does the governor prohibit us from doing this and that?’ That's why we need this discussion. It shouldn't just be the governor making these decisions.”

Brady introduced Senate Bill 3993 this week, backed by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce, directing IDPH to establish the Safe Place of Business protocols on or before May 30 to give guidance to all businesses and allowing them to reopen once protocols are met.