Illinois soars past daily testing goal for first time in COVID-19 pandemic

Pritzker also said the initial 10,000-test milestone was a goal set when Illinois struggled to complete even 5,000 tests per day, and that going forward, the state will need to administer “many more tests than 10,000.”

IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said the health department is also pushing testing materials to “more and more” long-term care facilities, which include nursing homes and assisted living facilities, in order to get ahead of future outbreaks.

“Our hope is that by testing staff and residents in the long-term care facilities located in areas with high levels of community transmission, we can detect cases earlier and potentially before an outbreak occurs,” she said.

Antibody tests

One type of testing the state has held off from is antibody testing, which attempts to detect someone’s immunity to COVID-19 via blood sample. Although some hospitals have begun administering these tests, Pritzker said verifying their accuracy “has been difficult.”

Because of the quality of current antibody tests and the fact that this coronavirus is new, Pritzker said, “researchers don’t yet know the extent to which having COVID-19 antibodies equals having immunity.”