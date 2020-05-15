Illinois State Board of Elections asks judge to revise loosened ballot access rules

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPRINGFIELD — The Illinois State Board of Elections has asked a federal judge to reconsider her order loosening requirements for third-party candidates to be included on November ballots this election cycle.

Rebecca Pallmeyer, chief judge of the Northern District Federal Court, in late April agreed with the state’s Libertarian and Green Parties that Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home and social distancing restrictions made gathering enough petition signatures by June 22 “practically impossible.”

Although both sides agreed “some easing” of those mandates were warranted, the elections board argued in a May 8 court filing that certain provisions of Pallmeyer’s order “will make it extremely difficult to comply with the various deadlines imposed by both state and federal law necessary for the orderly conduct of an election.”

For this cycle only, under the current order, petition signatures may be collected remotely, the judge ordered April 23. The deadline for candidates to submit those signatures to the board of elections was pushed to Aug. 7, more than six weeks after the deadline established by law.

And the number of signatures candidates representing third-parties are required to gather was cut by 90 percent.