Illinois state lawmakers adapt to new reality during COVID-19 pandemic

Pritzker echoed that thought on Wednesday during his daily COVID-19 press briefing.

“It’s hard to do, there are 177 members of the General Assembly and we’re asking people to stay home and not congregate in groups of more than 10,” he said. “Some governors might think this is a dream, that you can’t get your legislature together, but we have things that we need to get done in the state of Illinois.”

Of the things that need to get done, Brady said the top priority will likely be the budget, which the Illinois Constitution requires be in place by the end of June.

“I can't think that with the priority of things, that it won't be everything focused on budget, trying to have some framework of a budget and what we can do with what will be the lack of revenues, the like we sure haven't seen before.”

Pritzker, who proposed a $42 billion budget, is also aware of the impending revenue crater.

“I don’t think I could list all the changes that would need to be made to the original budget,” he said.

And although estimating the exact revenue shortfall is “very difficult” right now, Pritzker said, “It will be a vastly different budget. There’s no doubt about that.”