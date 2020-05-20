Illinois Supreme Court allows circuits to design local reopening plans

During the pandemic, the judicial branch of government has used technology not usually embraced by the courts.

“Whatever the new ‘normal’ brings, a silver lining for the judicial branch is the culture shift in the effective use of video conference technology and remote work capacity,” the justices wrote in the guidance.

They suggest considering having judges and attorneys exchange “sensitive documents” through encrypted email, allowing electronic signatures on paperwork and ruling on certain matters without holding oral arguments.

Strategies for in-person proceedings should be made in consultation with local health departments, according to the guidance.

Officials may recommend foot traffic patterns to ensure social distancing, place tape on floors to indicate safe distances for court visitors to stand, and evaluate where court personnel should be positioned. Judges should also limit how many people are in buildings at once.

The Supreme Court advised hand sanitizing stations and Plexiglas germ shields be in place throughout courthouses and that there be more frequent cleanings. Justices also ordered face coverings be mandatory, and entry refused to those who refuse to wear one.