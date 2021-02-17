Illinois Supreme Court appoints Steven Bost as at-large judge in First Judicial Court

MURPHYSBORO —Justice David K. Overstreet and the Illinois Supreme Court on Wednesday announced the appointment of Steven M.J. Bost as an at-large circuit judge in the First Judicial Circuit.

Bost was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Brad K. Bleyer in August.

The appointment takes effect on March 1, 2021, and will conclude on Dec. 5, 2022, when the vacancy will be filled by the winner of the November 2022 general election.

“Steven Bost is an impressive public servant who has served his country honorably in the United States Marine Corps as a judge advocate, both as an active duty Marine and now as a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps Reserves,” Overstreet said in a news release. “Besides representing clients for several years in private practice in Southern Illinois, he has more recently served as the chief public defender in Jackson County and has earned an outstanding reputation that transcends party lines. He will make an excellent judge.”

Overstreet recommended the appointment to the full Supreme Court following a review of applicants by an eight-person screening committee.