Illinois Supreme Court candidate faces attack ads for decision in child abuse case

Peoples’ attorney wasn’t able to confirm this information with the hospital, due to state and federal privacy laws.

It was revealed that Peoples had overdosed on an acetaminophen-based sleeping aid, “(w)hile in an intoxicated state,” the opinion states.

“Given the information the trial court received the morning of trial, the court should have engaged in additional inquiry to ascertain whether (Peoples) was in the hospital under guard and was unable to leave the hospital to attend his trial,” the appellate court’s June 22 opinion states.

“When (Peoples) was scheduled to be present for trial, he was confined to the intensive care unit with security guards posted at his door, was receiving treatment for acetaminophen poisoning, and was not in control of his actions,” according to the opinion.

The appellate court panel — including Overstreet, John Barberis Jr. and Milton S. Wharton — decided to vacate Peoples’ conviction for sexually assaulting a child, and found he was entitled to a new trial.

In an editorial defending the decision, retired Edwards County judge David K. Frankland wrote that the appellate court’s decision does not mean the charge against Peoples was also thrown out.