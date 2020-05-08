Illinois tops single-day COVID-19 test record with 20K

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois continues to increase its COVID-19 testing capacity, setting a one-day record on Friday with more than 20,000 tests completed in state during the previous 24 hours.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Friday that 20,671 tests for COVID-19 were completed the previous day, bringing the state’s total to 399,741, which is about 3 percent of Illinois’ population.

“Illinois has made important and measurable progress in growing our daily test numbers, today for the first time exceeding 20,000 tests,” Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at his daily COVID-19 briefing in Chicago.

The governor said Illinois now has 244 public testing sites, up from 177 just a week ago. Those sites include seven state-run drive-thru sites, “which are now collectively taking over 3,000 specimens per day.” He said three new drive-thru sites will be set up next week.

Pritzker also said as of Wednesday Illinois ranked second among the 10 most populous states in tests completed per capita in the past week, and it ranked fifth out of all 50 states in total tests completed since COVID-19 came to America.

“Even if we're one of the best states in the nation on testing, we know it's not enough to be where we need to be on a longer timeframe,” the governor said.