Illinois vote-by-mail applications to be mailed this week

“If you want to vote by mail, fill out the application and send it back in,” Barnes said.

Voters can apply to vote by mail anytime. Ballots will be mailed to applicants beginning Sept. 24, which is also the first day of early voting. The deadline for applying for a mail ballot is Oct. 29. Ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 to be accepted, and properly postmarked ballots will be accepted through Nov. 17.

To ensure proper verification of ballots before they are accepted and to inform voters in a timely manner if their ballot is rejected, a panel of three election judges will review the voter’s signature. A ballot may be rejected for an invalid signature only by unanimous decision of the judges.

The ballot may be rejected if two of the three judges agree that: The ballot envelope was delivered opened; the certification envelope contains no signature; the voter has already cast a ballot; the voter voted in person on Election Day; or the voter is not a duly registered voter.

Barnes said voting by mail is not new in Illinois. However, this is a good way for anyone at risk for complications from COVID-19 to cast a vote.

In-person, early voting will begin Sept. 24 in local county courthouses and other designated locations. Early voting will end Nov. 2.