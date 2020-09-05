Illinois' wealthiest person gives $20 million to anti-graduated tax committee

The measure also includes an increase in the property tax credit from 5 percent to 6 percent, and up to a $100 per-child tax credit for couples earning less than $100,000 and single persons earning less than $80,000.

The corporate tax rate would go from 7 to 7.99 percent, not including an existing corporate property replacement tax of 1.5 to 2.5 percent that is not changed by the bill.

Opponents of the graduated tax have not disputed the rates that will become law upon its passage, but they argue that the change does not put safeguards in place to prevent future adjustments to the rate structure that could impose higher taxes on lower levels of income.

The necessary threshold to raise taxes in the General Assembly would remain unchanged by the amendment, although opponents argue it would make the task politically easier by allowing lawmakers to raise taxes on different tax brackets at different times.

In light of receiving the big check from Griffin, the Coalition said in a statement it “welcomes support from anyone who believes we must stop Springfield politicians from having new power to increase income taxes on every group of taxpayers, whenever they want.”