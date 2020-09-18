Illinois won’t take part in Trump’s payroll tax deferral program

“Just on its face, as a policy, to me it seemed really bad policy to essentially tell people that they can have a little bit of money on the front end and then pay twice as much on the back end and be prepared to do so,” Mendoza said.

“I reached out to the governor early on to let them know my position, that we would not be doing it for any of our employees, and of course recommended that no one do it because I think it's terrible policy,” she said. “And it's really kind of a cruel hoax. I mean, the President's essentially dangling this carrot in front of people. And I would say, this is that perfect scenario where all that glitters is not gold.”

According to an analysis by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, a worker earning $50,000 a year would see a temporary increase of $119.23 in each two-week pay period. But at the end of the year, that person would owe $1,073.08 in deferred taxes.

Mendoza said she believes the program was devised to boost Trump’s re-election campaign.