Illinoisans vote in primary election amid coronavirus pandemic

“This certainly will not become what we traditionally see in voter turnout for a gold-standard presidential primary,” Gray said. “But it's more than what I anticipated we could be at in this unique situation that we're dealing with.”

Clerk Jonathan McLean from rural Monroe County in southern Illinois reported “very low” turnout Tuesday afternoon and predicted only 20 to 25 percent of voters casting a ballot by the end of the night.

“The coronavirus concerns are keeping people at home,” McLean said in a statement.

Sparse in-person voting might not mean low turnout overall, however, since people had the option to vote early or by mail.

As of mid-afternoon Tuesday, Dietrich said Illinois counties sent out more than 296,000 mail ballots. That number was nearly half — 162,000 — at the same time in 2016, the most recent year with a presidential primary.

The 2016 primary also saw a total of 119,000 mail ballots returned for counting. As of Tuesday afternoon, more than 130,000 mail ballots had been returned, with many more expected.

“We should easily double the number of vote-by-mail ballots that we saw in 2016 this year,” Dietrich said.