In Franklin County, one young woman fights to revive the Democratic Party by reaching out to youth

“While the growth in the number of Millennials who are eligible to vote underscores the potential electoral clout of today’s young adults, Millennials remain far from the largest generational bloc of actual voters,” his report said. “It is one thing to be eligible to vote and another thing to actually cast a ballot.”

That said, more Millennial generation citizens are voting more as they age and become more stable in their lives and careers, in line with past generations. Among 18- to 29-year-olds, voter turnout increased from 20% in 2014 to 36% in 2018 — the largest percentage point increase for any age group between the two most recent midterm elections, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. While Boomers have traditionally carried the Republican mantle, younger voters have tended to prefer Democratic candidates.

Young said that she hopes that getting more young people involved in politics locally, that “will hopefully change the tide within the next few years” in Franklin County. Though, she’s not naive about the challenging work that lies ahead. Attendance among young people was light at Thursday's event, and while there are more eligible young voters in the nation as a whole, Franklin County, like with many rural areas, is getting older.