In video address, Marion mayor urges for 'middle ground' in COVID-19 response

Absher asked residents to understand that for some people, the decision to defy the order in an effort to feed their families is not an easy one to make and should be respected. If someone does not agree with the decision to open, they should avoid that business, Absher said.

Energy police chief's letter sparks debate about gubernatorial powers, stay-home order Shawn Ladd said it is his understanding, after much research, that there is nothing requiring him or his officers to enforce the executive orders, especially when he sees some orders that violate either the state or U.S. constitutions.

Since the beginning of the state’s response to COVID-19, Absher said local officials have been asked to be “the interpreters, the judges and the juries,” when it comes to complying with state directives. As time has gone on, Absher said he can’t find ordinances or laws that support judicial enforcement of the executive orders and also can’t tell people what is right for them. He said he also isn’t blind to how unfair some of the rules are — a small business that is forced to close won’t send a potential customer home, but instead to a big store that is permitted to be open.

“That is not fair and in good faith and in all good conscience, I can no longer be in a position to dictate winners and losers,” Absher said.