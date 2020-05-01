In video address, Marion mayor urges for 'middle ground' in COVID-19 response

MARION — There’s a lot of political static surrounding Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's extended, modified stay-at-home order, which went into effect Friday and is in effect through May.
There’s those who bristle at being told to stay home. On the other side are those engaging with social distancing out of a moral obligation. Marion Mayor Mike Absher is trying to find the road between those two.
“I believe that we have to find a safe middle ground,” Absher said in a video address posted to YouTube Monday. In his address, he told his constituents the city did not have the power nor the authority to enforce Pritzker’s executive orders restricting travel or businesses — these began in mid-March as the state tried to control the spread of the sometimes deadly virus.
“We are going to leave those decisions, just as the governor said, to self-policing,” Absher said in his address. “If the governor isn’t going to police his order, the city certainly isn’t going to fine you or arrest you.”
However, that doesn’t mean he thinks all the ideas are bad ones. He said, for example, he thinks wearing a mask is the right thing to do because science has said as much.
“Anarchy is not the answer and neither is staying locked down,” he said before asking people to use their best judgment when making decisions amid the confusion and fear of the pandemic.
Absher asked residents to understand that for some people, the decision to defy the order in an effort to feed their families is not an easy one to make and should be respected. If someone does not agree with the decision to open, they should avoid that business, Absher said.
Shawn Ladd said it is his understanding, after much research, that there is nothing requiring him or his officers to enforce the executive orders, especially when he sees some orders that violate either the state or U.S. constitutions.
Since the beginning of the state’s response to COVID-19, Absher said local officials have been asked to be “the interpreters, the judges and the juries,” when it comes to complying with state directives. As time has gone on, Absher said he can’t find ordinances or laws that support judicial enforcement of the executive orders and also can’t tell people what is right for them. He said he also isn’t blind to how unfair some of the rules are — a small business that is forced to close won’t send a potential customer home, but instead to a big store that is permitted to be open.
“That is not fair and in good faith and in all good conscience, I can no longer be in a position to dictate winners and losers,” Absher said.
Absher said in his video and in his talk with The Southern that science should dictate how communities respond to the virus. As it stands, he said no one in Marion’s Heartland Regional Medical Center and very few in the Southern Illinois Healthcare system are hospitalized from the virus, which should say the situation is getting better here. However, some would argue that this is simply a sign the prevention methods are working and should be continued.
Carrie Eldridge, spokesperson for the Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department, said she couldn’t speak to too many specifics but did say, last she heard, Illinois had not yet reached its peak and that it would not be advisable to stop preventative measures.
“Definitely, if you stop with the social distancing measures and the prevention measures of course the virus has the potential for becoming worse,” Eldridge said.
The Southern asked if it was concerning for Absher when he was presented with the idea that by stopping some of the practices outlined in the governor’s executive orders, significant ground could be given to the virus. He paused and gave his answer.
“Yeah, it is,” Absher said.
Absher said not everyone has heard his message. Some news reports tout him as standing in direct opposition to the governor, similar to law enforcement officials from across the region, including sheriffs in Perry, Jefferson and Johnson counties, as well as the police chief in the village of Energy. Those public officials have made it a point to tell citizens they will have no part in enforcing the governor’s orders, some drawing on constitutional arguments and even using the word tyranny when talking about COVID-19 protection measures taken by the state.
Absher likened the executive orders to parenting. At a certain point, you have to caution and admonish someone, even when you may not have the ability to hold them accountable. You can tell your kids, or in the case, your citizens, the facts and urge them to make a certain decision, but you can’t always make them.
Talking with The Southern on Friday, Absher didn’t appreciate being lumped in with the crowd of absolutists.
Harrisburg council won't defy governor's stay-at-home order, encourages letter-writing campaign instead
“They’re grandstanding a little bit,” he said. He said some communities have made a big point of trying to completely reopen their local economies despite warnings from experts that this could cause a backslide.
“I admit that is tempting, but right now is not that time for Marion,” Absher said in his video.
In his address Monday, Absher said public leaders’ decisions will be scrutinized not just in the present, but also for a generation.
“Restricting our liberties will only be able to be judged in the rearview mirror,” Absher said.
He likened the current struggle to wartimes. He said there were absolutes to act on during World War II. There aren’t as many with COVID-19.
“There’s no playbook,” he said. He said he can only hope he’s making the right calls.
But, Absher stressed the need for civility. In his address Monday, his voice broke when speaking about young people learning from what they see their parents and community leaders doing and saying.
“Our kids are watching us right now,” he said. “What we say matters.”
