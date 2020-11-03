In Williamson County, Atkisson wins county board race, Crabb elected circuit clerk and Burke hangs on as coroner

MARION — Two new faces will join the cadre of countywide officeholders in Williamson County, according to unofficial results posted Tuesday night by the Williamson County Clerk’s Office.
Republican Tim Atkisson, of Marion, who owns a private plumbing business, won an open seat on the Williamson County Board, and Republican Austin Crabb, who works in banking, will take over as circuit clerk.
Atkisson, of Marion, defeated Independent candidate Angelo Hightower, a police officer and former Marion city councilman. Atkisson received 59% of votes, to Hightower’s 33%.
Crabb bested incumbent Andrew Wilson, who was appointed last year to fill a vacancy created when former Circuit Clerk Angie Kochan stepped down to take a different job. Crabb received 56% of the vote to Wilson’s 40%.
As she watched the results roll in Tuesday night, Crabb said the win felt "amazing." "I feel very appreciative and just very blessed that I have won and that I have the support and the votes to get me into this position," she said.
As of deadline Tuesday night, it appeared likely that incumbent Coroner Junior Burke, a Democrat, would narrowly hang onto his seat. Burke, who also owns a funeral home in Carterville, was challenged by emergency room nurse Brad Boyd. Burke received 49% of the vote to Boyd’s 47%.
The results included all ballots with the exception of mail-in ballots the clerk may not have received yet. Ballots postmarked by today and received within the next two weeks will be counted. A representative of the clerk’s office said she expects to receive up to 700 additional ballots, though does not anticipate that changing the outcome of any of the countywide races.
Still, Burke, while cautiously optimistic, wasn’t ready Tuesday night to declare victory over Boyd in his race for his fifth term as coroner, saying he was awaiting final confirmation.
Speaking to The Southern from a Republican watch party at Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion, Atkisson said he was exhausted Tuesday night after months of campaigning, but looking forward to joining the county board. “I’ve been campaigning since April 2019,” he said. “It’s been a long, long road. But I’m happy. I’m excited to go to work for the citizens of this county.”
Hightower and Atkisson were vying for an open seat on the three-member board that oversees county affairs. Commissioner Ron Ellis announced last year he did not plan to seek re-election.
Hightower entered the race after he was defeated in a bid for mayor of Marion last year.
“To say I’m disappointed would be an understatement. I don’t think I could have made a better case. I’m not sure what else the voters were looking for from me. Apparently, God has other plans for me,” he posted to his Facebook page. Conceding defeat, Hightower also congratulated Atkisson on his victory.
