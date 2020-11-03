In Williamson County, Atkisson wins county board race, Crabb elected circuit clerk and Burke hangs on as coroner

The results included all ballots with the exception of mail-in ballots the clerk may not have received yet. Ballots postmarked by today and received within the next two weeks will be counted. A representative of the clerk’s office said she expects to receive up to 700 additional ballots, though does not anticipate that changing the outcome of any of the countywide races.

Still, Burke, while cautiously optimistic, wasn’t ready Tuesday night to declare victory over Boyd in his race for his fifth term as coroner, saying he was awaiting final confirmation.

Speaking to The Southern from a Republican watch party at Kokopelli Golf Club in Marion, Atkisson said he was exhausted Tuesday night after months of campaigning, but looking forward to joining the county board. “I’ve been campaigning since April 2019,” he said. “It’s been a long, long road. But I’m happy. I’m excited to go to work for the citizens of this county.”

Hightower and Atkisson were vying for an open seat on the three-member board that oversees county affairs. Commissioner Ron Ellis announced last year he did not plan to seek re-election.

Hightower entered the race after he was defeated in a bid for mayor of Marion last year.