Incumbent Busby faces challenge from Clark in race for Union County circuit clerk

After she met an infantryman out of Marion, who she later dated and then married, she made the move to Southern Illinois and began working as an adjunct professor for McKendree University in Lebanon — a position she has held for over a decade. She also currently serves as the Union County Director of Juvenile Justice Programs, where she manages a circuit-wide program that provides youth alternatives to incarceration, and runs the First Circuit Juvenile Justice Council.

While Clark is a political newcomer, she believes her experiences would be valuable in the circuit clerk position. “It felt like this was a good way to get my foot in the door and see if I can do it and contribute to my community,” she said, adding she feels people can give back to their communities and be politically involved through finding positions that pair well with their own experiences.

Clark said voters should elect her because she brings experience managing systems, programs and people. “I want to apply that to this particular office (... and) maybe take a look and see what’s being done well and expand on that.” She said traditionally in Union County the office has been held by a Democrat and “in light of the political climate in the country and the people that are in the courthouse now,” Clark believes she would fit into the puzzle.