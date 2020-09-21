Incumbent Carr faces challenge from Cervantez in Jackson County top prosecutor race

However, Carr said he is primarily proud of how he has changed the state’s attorney’s office, and with it, some policing culture in the county. Carr said that when he took his post in 2012, he was seeing huge numbers of cases coming into his office. He gave an example: An officer arrests three people in a vehicle that has an illegal gun in it. No one claims the weapon, and all of them spend time in jail awaiting charges. He said it wasn’t uncommon to see cases like this.

“There are police departments that promote this nonsense,” Carr said in an interview Thursday. “Think about the effect that has on your community.”

So, Carr said he made it known that he wouldn’t charge cases that didn’t have the evidence needed to convince 12 out of 12 jurors beyond a reasonable doubt.

Carr said this change in strategy is what led to the drops in both felony and misdemeanor cases in the county. He said there were 760 felonies when he came to the office in 2012. He said last year there were 536 filings for felonies. Similarly, he said in 2012 there were 832 misdemeanor cases in the county. At the end of 2019, he said, there were 639.

This is one of the chief ways Carr and Cervantez differ.