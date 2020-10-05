Incumbent Kupferer faces funeral director Crawshaw in race for Jackson County coroner

MURPHYSBORO — In four weeks, Jackson County voters will decide who will be their corner. They will choose between a self-described go-getter who will be new to the job and an incumbent who has served for nearly 30 years and worked some of the county’s highest profile cases.
Alex Crawshaw, a Republican from Murphysboro, was born into the funeral business. He currently helps his father run Crawshaw Funeral Home in his hometown. Crawshaw said as a funeral director he’s been trained in how to work with families through the worst times in their lives. He said this is a strength he plans to bring to the office of coroner should he be elected in November. He added that he plans to bring more efficiency to the office — he was critical of his opponent, Dr. Thomas Kupferer, in his speed getting to crime scenes and filing necessary paperwork.
“As a funeral director I know the need of getting paperwork done in a timely and efficient manner,” Crawshaw said. He added that this efficiency in responding to emergency calls and doing paperwork will save the county money.
Crawshaw added that he’s not afraid of the workload — it’s something his current job has prepared him for.
“With being coroner it’s another 24/7/365 job, which I’m used to now,” Crawshaw said.
Kupferer, a Democrat from Murphysboro, has served in the office since 1996, when he was the second person with a medical background to be elected to the position — in Illinois, the coroner is not required to have a medical background as autopsies are conducted by forensic pathologists.
As a physician since 1983, Kupferer said his knowledge of the body's systems can help him determine when an autopsy could be needed, especially when the case is not terribly straightforward. With a cost of $2,500 per autopsy, he said this can save the county as much as $50,000 a year.
Talking with The Southern Monday, Kupferer addressed his opponent’s criticism of his timeliness in getting to scenes and turning in paperwork. He said there will always be people who are critical.
“I do the job to the best of my ability,” Kupferer said. This approach to criticism is one he has used to work through significant public pressure during his tenure. The death investigations of both Molly Young in 2012 and Pravin Varughese in 2014 brought significant scrutiny of Kupferer in his role as coroner for those cases.
Young died from a gunshot wound to the head in a Carbondale Police dispatcher's apartment in March 2012. A Jackson County Coroner's inquest in January 2013 said there was not enough evidence to rule Young's death was an accident, homicide or suicide, but her father and many in the community remain suspicious that she was the victim of murder.
Varughese disappeared in February 2014, and his body was found days later in a wooded area in east Carbondale. Kupferer said that hypothermia appeared to be the case of Varughese's death and that there was no indication of foul play, but an autopsy commissioned by Varughese's family found blunt force trauma to the head had contributed to his death. Gaege Bethune was convicted of first-degree murder in Varughese's death, but a judge overturned the conviction and prosecutors later dropped the charges against him.
When asked what keeps him running term after term, Kupferer said the job is rewarding — being able to use his medical knowledge to help explain a person’s death to family and loved ones is meaningful work, he said. Empathy and respect are things Kupferer said are integral to who he is. He said he was raised to have empathy for people.
“I think that is very important when it comes to being able to do this job successfully,” Kupferer said.
Election Day is Nov. 3.
