Incumbent Kupferer faces funeral director Crawshaw in race for Jackson County coroner

As a physician since 1983, Kupferer said his knowledge of the body's systems can help him determine when an autopsy could be needed, especially when the case is not terribly straightforward. With a cost of $2,500 per autopsy, he said this can save the county as much as $50,000 a year.

Talking with The Southern Monday, Kupferer addressed his opponent’s criticism of his timeliness in getting to scenes and turning in paperwork. He said there will always be people who are critical.

“I do the job to the best of my ability,” Kupferer said. This approach to criticism is one he has used to work through significant public pressure during his tenure. The death investigations of both Molly Young in 2012 and Pravin Varughese in 2014 brought significant scrutiny of Kupferer in his role as coroner for those cases.

Young died from a gunshot wound to the head in a Carbondale Police dispatcher's apartment in March 2012. A Jackson County Coroner's inquest in January 2013 said there was not enough evidence to rule Young's death was an accident, homicide or suicide, but her father and many in the community remain suspicious that she was the victim of murder.