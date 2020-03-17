Incumbent Severin advances in 117th GOP House District primary over challenger Arview

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Arview said that Southern Illinois families can't afford any more taxes, and suggested that the annual funds appropriated for road construction were adequate. "Dave Severin is not a conservative," Arview wrote in a recent Facebook post. Arview previously told The Southern that he felt called by God to enter the race.

In a statement released Tuesday night, Arivew said that he conceded defeat to Severin, but was hopeful for the future of Southern Illinois. He said he planned to remain involved in local politics.

"To say that I am not disappointed would be a lie," Arview said. "I'm very disappointed. But we faced a lot of difficulties. Some we overcame, but ultimately, we didn't reach enough voters with our message."

Arview thanked his supporters, and said he believes that together they sent a message to Severin about their expectations. "I've said from the beginning that God told me to run," Arview said. "He didn't say I'd win."

Arview said that although voters were receptive to his message, he lacked adequate resources to reach enough of them.