Incumbent Severin advances in 117th GOP House District primary over challenger Arview

Incumbent Rep. Dave Severin, R-Benton, advanced in Tuesday's Republican primary over challenger Tim Arview of West Frankfort.
Severin received 9,311 votes, or 86%, to Arview's 1,569, or 14% in unofficial vote tallies posted Tuesday night, with all precincts reporting.
“I want to thank my wife Penny, my family, and all of my supporters that stood by me during the race for 117th district State Representative,” Severin said in an emailed statement after claiming victory. “I am grateful to the great people of Southern Illinois for believing in me and the message that I carry."
Severin is seeking a third term. No Democrats were on the ballot Tuesday for this seat, though the Democratic Party could caucus a candidate onto the ballot at a later time.
Severin first ran for the Illinois House in 2016, defeating longtime incumbent Democratic Rep. John Bradley of Marion. He is the longtime owner of All Stars-N-Stitches in Benton.
Arview, a private insurance salesman, previously told The Southern that he supported Severin when he initially challenged Bradley, but decided to run against him this election cycle because of several votes Severin made that he disagreed with. Chief among them was Severin's support of an expansive bill to fund construction projects across the state, primarily paid for by an increase in the gasoline tax, increased license plate fees and expanded gambling.
Arview said that Southern Illinois families can't afford any more taxes, and suggested that the annual funds appropriated for road construction were adequate. "Dave Severin is not a conservative," Arview wrote in a recent Facebook post. Arview previously told The Southern that he felt called by God to enter the race.
In a statement released Tuesday night, Arivew said that he conceded defeat to Severin, but was hopeful for the future of Southern Illinois. He said he planned to remain involved in local politics.
"To say that I am not disappointed would be a lie," Arview said. "I'm very disappointed. But we faced a lot of difficulties. Some we overcame, but ultimately, we didn't reach enough voters with our message."
Arview thanked his supporters, and said he believes that together they sent a message to Severin about their expectations. "I've said from the beginning that God told me to run," Arview said. "He didn't say I'd win."
Arview said that although voters were receptive to his message, he lacked adequate resources to reach enough of them.
Severin said he supported the "Rebuild Illinois" capital bill because he believes that Southern Illinois has great infrastructure needs. It will pump millions of dollars into the region to repair ailing roads and bridges, he said. Severin also said he voted for the companion gambling expansion bill because it set aside a casino license for Walker's Bluff in Williamson County. Development of a convention center with a casino, resort, water park and spa will create hundreds of jobs in the district, he said.
Severin, who is seeking a third term to represent the 117th District, previously said that if he wins this race, he only intends to run one more time. “My goal is to serve four terms — eight years,” he told The Southern earlier this month. “I feel like that’s plenty.”
Illinois' 117th Representative District covers areas of Williamson, Franklin and Hamilton counties.
"I am proud to represent Southern Illinois in Springfield," Severin said Tuesday night. "I believe Southern Illinois is a land of promise and opportunity and I will continue working hard to grow jobs, promote tourism, and protect our constitutional rights as your state representative.”
