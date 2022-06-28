 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Southern Illinoisan is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by First Southern Bank
breaking alert top story

Incumbents rule the night in newly drawn 117th and 118th Illinois House Districts

  • Updated
  • 0
062922-nws-elx-rep-races-1.jpg

Williamson County Sheriff candidate Jeff Diederich (left), Williamson County Circuit Clerk Justin Maze (center) and 118th District Representative candidate Aaron Smith check election results at the Williamson County Republicans watch party at Mackie's Pizza on Tuesday evening in Marion.

 Byron Hetzler

Incumbents seemed to rule the night for the GOP primary election for state representatives in the new 117th and 118th Districts of the Illinois House.

Patrick Windhorst

Windhorst

Patrick Windhorst of Metropolis had a clear lead over Ron Ellis of Benton at deadline time Tuesday evening in the race as the Republican candidate for state representative in the new 117th district.

Windhorst won a seat at state representative in 2018 and is seeking his third term in office.

Ron Ellis.jpg

Ellis

Windhorst said his primary experience is as state’s attorney for Massac County. He said it gave him great insight on how the law applies, understanding issues of crime and explaining how new laws will impact the district.

Ellis is a certified public accountant of 36 years, an accountant four years before being certified, and serves on the Regional Office of Education 21 board, which includes Franklin, Williamson, Johnson and Massac counties.

He served 12 years as Williamson County Commissioner, finishing as chairman of Williamson County Board. He also served four years on the ROE board before he was elected as commissioner.

People are also reading…

Paul Jacobs mug mugshot

Jacobs

In the race for Republican candidate in the new 118th District, Dr. Paul Jacobs of Pomona was leading Aaron Smith of Marion throughout Tuesday evening.

Jacobs was elected to office as state representative in 2020 and is seeking a second term.

Dr. Paul Jacobs of Pomona is the current representative of the 115th District of the Illinois House of Representatives and an optometric physician. He works two days a week when the House is not in session.

Jacobs has been in practice in Southern Illinois for 43 years, working at offices in Williamson, Jackson and Union counties. He has been committed to service as an optometric physician. He carried that commitment into his position as a state representative.

Aaron Smith

Smith

Smith is owner and operator of Smith Hafeli, Inc., a commercial construction company in Marion. He received a degree in education and taught history at Marion High School. He returned to college and received a master’s degree in business administration and began working in construction.

He also serves on the John A. Logan Board of Trustees and is vice chairman of the board.

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Dan Brady wins GOP Secretary of State nomination

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News