Incumbents rule the night in newly drawn 117th and 118th Illinois House Districts

Incumbents seemed to rule the night for the GOP primary election for state representatives in the new 117th and 118th Districts of the Illinois House.

Patrick Windhorst of Metropolis had a clear lead over Ron Ellis of Benton at deadline time Tuesday evening in the race as the Republican candidate for state representative in the new 117th district.

Windhorst won a seat at state representative in 2018 and is seeking his third term in office.

Windhorst said his primary experience is as state’s attorney for Massac County. He said it gave him great insight on how the law applies, understanding issues of crime and explaining how new laws will impact the district.

Ellis is a certified public accountant of 36 years, an accountant four years before being certified, and serves on the Regional Office of Education 21 board, which includes Franklin, Williamson, Johnson and Massac counties.

He served 12 years as Williamson County Commissioner, finishing as chairman of Williamson County Board. He also served four years on the ROE board before he was elected as commissioner.

In the race for Republican candidate in the new 118th District, Dr. Paul Jacobs of Pomona was leading Aaron Smith of Marion throughout Tuesday evening.

Jacobs was elected to office as state representative in 2020 and is seeking a second term.

Dr. Paul Jacobs of Pomona is the current representative of the 115th District of the Illinois House of Representatives and an optometric physician. He works two days a week when the House is not in session.

Jacobs has been in practice in Southern Illinois for 43 years, working at offices in Williamson, Jackson and Union counties. He has been committed to service as an optometric physician. He carried that commitment into his position as a state representative.

Smith is owner and operator of Smith Hafeli, Inc., a commercial construction company in Marion. He received a degree in education and taught history at Marion High School. He returned to college and received a master’s degree in business administration and began working in construction.

He also serves on the John A. Logan Board of Trustees and is vice chairman of the board.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.