Intensive care bed, ventilator use in Illinois relatively stable from a week ago

Still, the governor said, “this curve may not flatten, and it may go up again, if we don't adhere to the stay-at-home order.”

Pritzker echoed his comments from several briefings prior in saying the reopening of the state’s economy will be reexamined each day when more information is available. He also noted that he has talked with neighboring governors about presenting a united front when they eventually, gradually reopen sectors of the economy.

“Our goal, of course, for this is to start to think about, you know, what are the preconditions for beginning to allow certain kinds of businesses to open their doors again, to expand the definition of those who can work or those businesses that can have their doors open,” he said.

The preconditions, the governor said, are widespread testing, tracing those who have contacted people with confirmed cases and being able to treat the virus. It remained unclear Tuesday how long it will take for states or the federal government to largely address those issues, as Illinois has tested 110,616 people for the virus, an increase of just 4,848 from Monday.

That’s far short of the state’s goal of testing 10,000 daily, which would allow adequate tracking of the virus, according to experts.